Over a ton of illegal firecrackers seized in Delhi, 2 arrested in separate operations

New Delhi Oct 21 (IANS) With the arrest of two accused in two separate operations, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a racket dealing in prohibited firecrackers and recovered 1104 kilograms of illegal firecrackers in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Saurabh (25), a resident of Roshanara Road, and Ramprakash (35), a resident of Gopalpur.

According to the police, they received specific information about a substantial quantity of illegal firecrackers being stored in a warehouse located at Jagatpur Village, Burari, Delhi.

Acting on this intelligence, a raid was conducted, leading to the apprehension of an individual named Ramprakash. “Upon inspecting his warehouse, a total of 53 cartons of firecrackers, weighing approximately 1000 kilograms, were seized,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During interrogation, Ramprakash confessed to engaging in the illegal business of selling and storing firecrackers, which had been prohibited by the competent authority.

“He further revealed that he had procured the illegal firecrackers from individuals named Parvez, Jai Rawal, and Manoj Jain,” said Yadav.

"Raids are currently underway to apprehend these individuals, and the interrogation of the accused is ongoing,” said the officer. In a separate operation, based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car and apprehended an individual named Saurabh. Upon searching the car, they discovered 104 kilograms of illegal firecrackers.

“Saurabh admitted that he had purchased the illegal firecrackers from the open market in Farukh Nagar, Haryana, with the intention of making a quick profit. He had loaded the 104 kilograms of firecrackers into his Ertiga car when the police team intercepted him at Crown Plaza, Delhi,” said the Special CP.

