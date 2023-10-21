Rathika's Re-Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu

Rathika Rose is all set to make a re-entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Yes, what you read is right. Rathika was eliminated from the house in the fifth week of eviction. Rathika's elimination episode registered the highest TRP rating.

The show organizers decided to bring back Rathika to the show.

Every eliminated contestant has a chance to make re-entry into the house. There was a condition that whoever logged the least number of votes would get a chance to make re-entry into the house.

When Rathika was in the house, the show buffs were irritated with her game. They demanded Rathika's elimination. Now, the showmakers are bringing her back. Which means they are up to do something.

How Rathika plays her game in the second innings. Will she use the second chance properly by being good in the house or not remains to be seen?

Rathika is all set to be entering the house on Sunday's episode.

