Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Unexpected Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Saturday elimination updates: Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is creating waves on social media. The show has managed to grab the audience's attention because of the contestants' equation in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is in the news as the contestants Shivaji and Gautham Krishna have had a fight inside the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 sudden eviction

The show organizers are planning a big twist for the audience. Due to the Dasara festival, the show organizers will be eliminating contestants from the house on Saturday. There will be no elimination on Sunday.

The shooting for the weekend's episode is underway on Friday. There is a possibility for Tasty Teja to leave the house this Saturday.

