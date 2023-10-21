Border security or internal security not possible without alert police force, says HM Shah

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid homage to the martyred personnel, on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day,’ saying border security or internal security is not possible without an alert police force.

Addressing a gathering at the National Police Memorial here, he said, "Police forces across the country discharge their responsibilities even in the most difficult circumstances to ensure the internal security of the country. More than 35,000 personnel of Police Forces and CAPFs from across the country have made supreme sacrifices while protecting the country since independence. Their sacrifices for the defense of the country will not go in vain. I pay my tributes to them."

In any nation, border security or internal security is not possible without an alert police force, he said, adding that the police duty is the toughest among all the people serving the country.

"In any weather or festival, a policeman is always on duty to maintain law and order. Whether it is terrorism, crime or huge crowds, police have always been there to secure the lives of the common people... The police of our nation has always proved itself on every point," Shah remarked.

He also hailed the role of police during the Covid pandemic said that they even silently worked in all tough conditions during the pandemic as they not only provided all help but also carried out the funerals. He said that in last one year 188 police personnel have lost their lives while on duty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.