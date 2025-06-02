Samantha’s Subham OTT Release on Jio Hotstar on June 13

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut production, Subham, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar from June 13, nearly a month after its theatrical release on May 9.

Produced under Samantha’s new banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, Subham received mixed reviews.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi fame, the film introduced several new actors including Harshit Reddy, Shriya Kontham, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Sravani Lakshmi, and Shalini Kondapudi. The creative producer was Raj Nedumuri.

The story follows Srinu, a cable operator from Bheemili, whose wife Srivalli begins behaving strangely every night at 9:00 PM. As more women in the town exhibit the same behavior, Srinu and his friends must uncover the mystery behind their ‘possessed’ wives.

In recent times, Telugu films have been releasing on OTT within four weeks of theatrical debut. This trend has led to shorter theatrical runs and quick shifts to streaming platforms.

Although Subham didn’t become a major hit, it marks a strong start for Samantha as a producer, and viewers can catch it on Jio Hotstar starting June 13.