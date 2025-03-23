Perusu OTT Release on Netflix

Tamil comedy-drama Perusu, which released in theaters on March 14, has received positive feedback for its humor. Directed by Ilango Ram, the film will soon be available for streaming on Netflix, making it accessible to a larger audience.

The story of Perusu follows Halasayam, a father of two sons, Sami (Sunil) and Durai (Vaibhav), who unexpectedly passes away while watching TV. Soon after, the family learns he suffered from Angel’s Lust, a shocking secret they must keep hidden from the villagers as they prepare for his funeral. As the plot unfolds, the village's perception of Halasayam changes, adding more chaos to the family's already complicated situation. Despite its adult comedy theme, the humor is more situational than crude.

Netflix confirmed the film’s release on its platform in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The OTT platform announced, “This family puts the ‘fun’ in ‘funeral’,” giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

This family puts the 'fun' in 'funeral' 🤭👀

Perusu is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/QfsLPbGBRj — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Directed by Ilango Ram, Perusu also features Sunil, Vaibhav, Niharika NM, Chandini Tamilarasan, Deepa Shankar, and others in prominent roles. The film's cinematography is handled by Sathya Thilakam, with editing by Sooriya Kumaraguru. Music for the movie is composed by Arun Raj.

Fans who missed the theatrical release can catch the film on Netflix soon for a dose of humor and drama.