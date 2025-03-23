Jammu and Kashmir’s film industry flourishes after revocation of Article 370 (Lead)

Jammu, March 23 (IANS) Since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a dramatic transformation in its cinema landscape, fueled by the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, particularly the 2021 version.

The policy has provided a substantial boost to local artists, aiming to position the region as a top-tier filming destination.

Earlier, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurated the ‘Tawi Filmotsva’, organised by J&K Cine Association, at Abhinav Theatre Jammu.

In his address, the L-G extended his felicitations to the organisers, participating filmmakers, and everyone associated with the short film festival dedicated to promoting local talents.

“Cinema is an effective medium of education and a powerful agent of social change. I want our local talent to maintain a balance between entertainment and social concern and use this powerful medium for the benefit of society and social transformation,” he claimed.

He also spoke on the progressive 'Film Policy' and other key interventions made by the government to create a vibrant film ecosystem in J&K.

“Today I am proud that Jammu Kashmir has found its place in film-making. Our efforts of peace and development in the past five years have made Jammu Kashmir a more attractive destination for Hindi, Regional and Foreign film shooting,” he said.

He further highlighted that technological advancement has helped the local budding filmmakers, actors and professionals in different fields of cinema to showcase the rich and varied cultural heritage.

He also called upon the filmmakers and artists of Jammu Kashmir to raise awareness about social issues and promote positive change through their creative endeavours.

“Creativity is not only a source of fulfilling your dream, but it is also a vehicle for social change. I have seen the deep impact of different creative genres on society but the impact of Cinema is unparalleled and they have helped in raising awareness on many social evils. I want our youth to nurture this creativity to eliminate social evils like drug addiction from society and use their creative talents for good deeds that will change the lives of others. I want our youth to help the government in reaching out to the disadvantaged and ensure their life of dignity,” he said.

The booming of the film industry marks a significant turnaround in J&K with film production in the region now contributing to peaceful employment and providing new opportunities for the younger generation while the local talent is also excited about the changing dynamics.

Speaking to IANS, Actor Kusam Tickoo expressed optimism about the positive shifts in the industry, with more opportunities now available for homegrown talent.

Actor and Director Sandeep Rattan Verma lauded the revitalisation of cinema in the region, noting that the new policy was not only boosting film production but also enhancing other sectors like hospitality.

"The reopening of cinemas and increased shoots will significantly boost the region's economy,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha reiterated the administration’s commitment to the film industry, emphasising the importance of cinema in promoting peace, creativity, and employment in the region. These developments underscore the growing vibrancy of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural scene, with the film industry playing a crucial role in its socio-economic revival.

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2021 aims to boost both domestic and international film production in J&K. The Policy provides comprehensive guidance to those aspiring to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir with a special focus on providing single window clearance thereby saving their time and energy to make their movies.

Besides, it has also been taken care of making appropriate security and safety arrangements for the filmmakers which would be free of cost enabling them to have a hassle-free shoot in the locations of their choice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.