OTT Releases This Week March 2–8: Subedaar, Young Sherlock, Gandhi Talks and More!

The first week of March brings several exciting movies and web series across popular OTT platforms. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar are releasing a mix of action dramas, thrillers, and mystery series for viewers. From unique silent films to detective stories and futuristic action movies, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for every type of audience.

Here are some of the major OTT releases between March 2 and March 8.

1. Subedaar

Subedaar is an action drama starring Anil Kapoor as a retired army officer who struggles to adjust to civilian life. The film explores his emotional journey as he deals with personal loss and eventually faces dangerous criminals in his town. The story combines intense action with a powerful emotional narrative.

Release Date: March 5, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks is a unique silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi. The movie tells its story without dialogues and focuses on the life of an unemployed man whose journey crosses paths with a powerful businessman. Through visual storytelling, the film explores themes of greed, survival and morality.

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

3. Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock is a mystery series that explores the early life of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The show follows a young Holmes during his university days when he becomes involved in solving a mysterious murder case that leads to a much bigger conspiracy.

Release Date: March 7, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. War Machine

War Machine is a sci-fi action movie set in the future. The story follows an elite military team during a training mission that suddenly turns dangerous when they face an unexpected and powerful enemy. The film promises intense action sequences and futuristic warfare.

Release Date: March 7, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Other OTT Releases This Week

Dheeram – Streaming on Sun NXT

Devagudi – Streaming on Aha

With Love – Streaming on Netflix

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi – Streaming on ZEE5

These films and series offer a mix of regional and international content, giving viewers plenty of options to watch over the weekend.

With multiple OTT platforms releasing fresh content this week, audiences can enjoy a variety of genres ranging from action and mystery to drama and romance. The March 2–8 OTT lineup ensures that viewers have plenty of entertainment choices from the comfort of their homes.