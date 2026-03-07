Hyderabad Braces for Rising Heat as Temperature Touches 35°C

The city of Hyderabad is experiencing rising summer temperatures, with the mercury expected to touch around 35°C. Weather officials have warned that the UV index has reached very high levels, increasing the risk of heat-related health problems for residents.

According to meteorological forecasts, clear skies and strong sunlight are contributing to the rising temperatures across the city. With humidity levels dropping significantly, the heat feels more intense and dry during the daytime. The sun’s intensity is noticeable from early morning, and residents are already feeling the effects of the approaching summer season.

Officials said the UV index has reached around 8–9, which falls under the “very high” category. Exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, especially between 11 am and 4 pm, may cause skin damage and dehydration. Health experts have advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during this period.

Authorities also recommend staying hydrated, wearing light cotton clothes, and using sunscreen or umbrellas while stepping outside. Meanwhile, night temperatures in the city are expected to remain around 20°C to 22°C, providing slight relief from the daytime heat.