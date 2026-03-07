UPSC Result 2025: Check Top 25 Candidates and Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, one of India’s most competitive recruitment exams. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.

Topping the examination this year is Anuj Agnihotri, a medical professional from Kota, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. His achievement places him at the top of the merit list in one of the toughest examinations in the country.

The second position has been secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, while Akanksha Dhull has achieved the third rank. Their outstanding performance in both the written examination and the interview stage helped them secure top spots in the final ranking.

The commission published the complete merit list on its official website upsc.gov.in, which includes the names and roll numbers of candidates who successfully cleared all stages of the examination. The final ranking is determined by combining marks obtained in the Civil Services Main Examination and the Personality Test (Interview).

Every year, lakhs of aspirants from across the country appear for the Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC with the goal of joining India’s top administrative and diplomatic services. After the completion of the final selection stage, the commission releases the list of successful candidates who will move forward for appointments in various central government services.

UPSC CSE 2025: Top 25 Candidates

According to the merit list released by the UPSC, the following candidates secured positions in the top 25 ranks:

Anuj Agnihotri – Roll Number: 1131589

Rajeshwari Suve M – Roll Number: 4000040

Akanksha Dhull – Roll Number: 3512521

Raghav Jhunjhunwala – Roll Number: 0834732

Ishan Bhatnagar – Roll Number: 0409847

Jinnia Arora – Roll Number: 6410067

A R Rajah Mohideen – Roll Number: 0818306

Pakshal Secretary – Roll Number: 0843487

Aastha Jain – Roll Number: 0831647

Ujjwal Priyank – Roll Number: 1523945

Yashasvi Raj Vardhan – Roll Number: 1512091

Akshit Bhardwaj – Roll Number: 0840280

Ananya Sharma – Roll Number: 7813999

Surabhi Yadav – Roll Number: 5402316

Simrandeep Kaur – Roll Number: 3507500

Monica Srivastava – Roll Number: 0867445

Chitvan Jain – Roll Number: 0829589

Shruthi R – Roll Number: 5604518

Nisar Dishant Amritlal – Roll Number: 0105602

Ravi Raj – Roll Number: 6630448

Shubham Singh – Roll Number: 5810539

Geetika Arora – Roll Number: 0865516

Jinu Shri Jaswant Chandra – Roll Number: 1018309

Ifra Shams Ansari – Roll Number: 6409132

Bhavika Chopra – Roll Number: 3522397

The UPSC prepares the final merit list only after completing the Personality Test, which is the final stage of the selection process. Candidates’ ranks are decided based on their cumulative scores from the Main Examination and the Interview conducted by the commission.

With the results now declared, successful candidates will move ahead to training and allocation of services, marking the beginning of their careers in India’s civil administration.