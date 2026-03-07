UPSC Result 2025: Check Top 25 Candidates and Merit List
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, one of India’s most competitive recruitment exams. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.
Topping the examination this year is Anuj Agnihotri, a medical professional from Kota, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. His achievement places him at the top of the merit list in one of the toughest examinations in the country.
The second position has been secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, while Akanksha Dhull has achieved the third rank. Their outstanding performance in both the written examination and the interview stage helped them secure top spots in the final ranking.
The commission published the complete merit list on its official website upsc.gov.in, which includes the names and roll numbers of candidates who successfully cleared all stages of the examination. The final ranking is determined by combining marks obtained in the Civil Services Main Examination and the Personality Test (Interview).
Every year, lakhs of aspirants from across the country appear for the Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC with the goal of joining India’s top administrative and diplomatic services. After the completion of the final selection stage, the commission releases the list of successful candidates who will move forward for appointments in various central government services.
UPSC CSE 2025: Top 25 Candidates
According to the merit list released by the UPSC, the following candidates secured positions in the top 25 ranks:
- Anuj Agnihotri – Roll Number: 1131589
- Rajeshwari Suve M – Roll Number: 4000040
- Akanksha Dhull – Roll Number: 3512521
- Raghav Jhunjhunwala – Roll Number: 0834732
- Ishan Bhatnagar – Roll Number: 0409847
- Jinnia Arora – Roll Number: 6410067
- A R Rajah Mohideen – Roll Number: 0818306
- Pakshal Secretary – Roll Number: 0843487
- Aastha Jain – Roll Number: 0831647
- Ujjwal Priyank – Roll Number: 1523945
- Yashasvi Raj Vardhan – Roll Number: 1512091
- Akshit Bhardwaj – Roll Number: 0840280
- Ananya Sharma – Roll Number: 7813999
- Surabhi Yadav – Roll Number: 5402316
- Simrandeep Kaur – Roll Number: 3507500
- Monica Srivastava – Roll Number: 0867445
- Chitvan Jain – Roll Number: 0829589
- Shruthi R – Roll Number: 5604518
- Nisar Dishant Amritlal – Roll Number: 0105602
- Ravi Raj – Roll Number: 6630448
- Shubham Singh – Roll Number: 5810539
- Geetika Arora – Roll Number: 0865516
- Jinu Shri Jaswant Chandra – Roll Number: 1018309
- Ifra Shams Ansari – Roll Number: 6409132
- Bhavika Chopra – Roll Number: 3522397
The UPSC prepares the final merit list only after completing the Personality Test, which is the final stage of the selection process. Candidates’ ranks are decided based on their cumulative scores from the Main Examination and the Interview conducted by the commission.
With the results now declared, successful candidates will move ahead to training and allocation of services, marking the beginning of their careers in India’s civil administration.