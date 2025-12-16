Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Emily in Paris S5: OTT Releases This Week, Dec 16–21

As December races toward the finish line, OTT platforms are keeping the momentum alive with a packed slate of new releases. From gripping crime thrillers and horror comedies to laugh-out-loud shows and emotional documentaries, this week’s offerings promise drama, chaos, friendships, and stories that refuse to play it safe. Here’s a refreshed look at the mid-December OTT releases you shouldn’t miss.

Thamma – Prime Video

Horror-comedy fans can dive straight into Thamma, which premieres on December 16. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film unfolds in a mythical universe. Ayushmann plays Alok, humanity’s last hope, while Rashmika appears as the mystical Tadaka. Nawazuddin’s Yakshasan emerges as the menacing force threatening their world, setting the stage for a quirky yet intense battle between good and evil.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – Netflix

Releasing on December 16, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. What starts as a dreamy love story soon descends into obsession and emotional turmoil. With Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan in key roles, the film delivers high-voltage drama and a dark take on modern relationships.

Mrs Deshpande – JioHotstar

Madhuri Dixit takes on one of her most chilling roles yet in Mrs Deshpande, a crime thriller adapted from the French series La Mante. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show follows a seemingly ordinary woman hiding a horrifying secret from her past. The series premieres on December 19, 2025, promising suspense, psychological tension, and a powerful central performance.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 – Netflix

Kapil Sharma returns with his beloved comedy crew for Season 4, bringing back weekly laughter starting December 20, 2025. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover continue their hilarious acts, while Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh add to the entertainment, keeping audiences hooked episode after episode.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 – Prime Video

The International Emmy-nominated series returns for its final season on December 19, 2025. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo reunite as the Mumbai girl gang faces life-changing decisions, messy relationships, and emotional goodbyes. The season promises chaos, honesty, and bittersweet closure.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders – Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps back into the shoes of Inspector Jatin Yadav in this intense crime thriller, releasing on December 19, 2025. The story revolves around the mysterious murder of the Bansal family on a single ominous night. Featuring Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Deepti Naval, the film unravels secrets layer by layer.

Fallout Season 2 – Prime Video

The post-apocalyptic saga returns with a darker and deadlier second season. Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins reprise their roles as Lucy and The Ghoul, heading west toward the ruins of New Vegas. With rising tensions within the Brotherhood of Steel and the threat of civil war, Season 2 expands the Fallout universe with bigger stakes and new enemies.

Emily in Paris Season 5 – Netflix

Emily Cooper is back with more fashion, romance, and career chaos. In Season 5, Lily Collins’ character splits her time between Paris and Rome while helping expand Agence Grateau’s Italian office. New professional challenges and a fresh romantic twist add to Emily’s ever-complicated life abroad.

Born to Be Wild – Apple TV+

For a heartfelt change of pace, Born to Be Wild offers a touching documentary experience. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, the six-part series follows endangered baby animals raised by human caregivers before being released into the wild. Filmed across multiple continents, it’s an emotional exploration of conservation, survival, and human-animal bonds.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – ZEE5

Mammootty headlines this Malayalam thriller as Dominic, a former cop turned private detective. A simple case involving a lost handbag soon unravels into a disturbing investigation filled with missing women and dark secrets. The film marks a long-awaited OTT release for thriller enthusiasts.

Pharma – JioHotstar

Closing out the week is Pharma, Nivin Pauly’s web series debut. This Malayalam medical thriller dives into the ethical dilemmas and power struggles within the pharmaceutical industry. With sharp storytelling and high-stakes drama, the series promises a thought-provoking binge and will stream in multiple languages.

With such a diverse lineup, mid-December is shaping up to be a treat for OTT viewers. Whether you’re in the mood for crime, comedy, drama, or heartfelt storytelling, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist before the year ends. Stay tuned for more releases coming soon.