Christmas 2025: Top Holiday Movies To Watch & Their Reviews

The festive season is incomplete without sinking into the couch, reaching for a box of mince pies, and settling in for a Christmas movie marathon. Every year, streaming platforms and studios roll out a fresh batch of holiday films, all hoping to become the next seasonal favourite alongside classics like Home Alone, Elf, or Love Actually.

To separate the genuinely enjoyable films from the forgettable ones, several newly released Christmas titles were watched back-to-back in a single day. Here’s a rundown of how they stack up.

1. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Streaming on Disney+

Kicking off the marathon on an upbeat note, this musical comedy follows the Jonas Brothers as they scramble to return home after being stranded in the UK following their world tour. Their journey is repeatedly disrupted by an eccentric, singing Santa who insists they must rediscover their bond before Christmas.

The film leans heavily on sibling banter, inside jokes, and musical moments, making it particularly rewarding for longtime fans. While it may not qualify as a timeless holiday classic, it is light, entertaining, and an energetic way to start festive viewing.

2. Tinsel Town

Streaming on Sky Cinema / NOW

Kiefer Sutherland stars as a washed-up Hollywood action hero who believes he has landed a prestigious theatre role in England—only to discover he’s been cast in a Christmas pantomime. Confusion quickly follows when he learns he’ll be playing Buttons in Aladdin.

The film thrives on its ensemble cast, featuring Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Meera Syal, Jason Manford, Asim Chaudhry, and Danny Dyer playing himself. Packed with sharp one-liners and affectionate nods to British panto culture, this film embraces festive silliness and works surprisingly well during the holiday season.

Christmas Karma

In cinemas; digital release mid-December

This modern retelling of A Christmas Carol places the familiar story in a British-Asian setting. Kunal Nayyar plays a miserly businessman who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, portrayed by Hugh Bonneville, Billy Porter, and Boy George.

While the cultural twist adds novelty, the film struggles to fully engage due to a restrained central performance. Despite strong supporting roles and an experienced director at the helm, it doesn’t quite capture the emotional spark required for a holiday staple.

4. Stuffed

Airing on BBC One and iPlayer

This hour-long festive comedy-drama stars Guz Khan as a man who has little enthusiasm for Christmas—until an unexpected work bonus encourages a lavish family trip to Lapland. Complications arise when he learns the payment was a clerical error.

The story is warm and relatable, offering a few chuckles and emotional beats, but it ultimately leaves little lasting impact. A pleasant watch, though not one that lingers long after the credits roll.

5. Champagne Problems

Streaming on Netflix

Set against a wintry European backdrop, this romantic drama uses Christmas as an atmosphere rather than its central theme. Minka Kelly plays a driven executive sent to France for a business acquisition, where a chance meeting in Paris shifts her outlook.

The film delivers elegance, comfort, and a gentle romance, complete with festive visuals and a thoughtful discussion about Die Hard as a Christmas movie. While not groundbreaking, it succeeds in delivering the cosy charm viewers often seek this time of year.

6. Finding Father Christmas

Streaming on Channel 4

This gentle holiday offering follows a teenager determined to prove that Father Christmas is real, despite his father’s skepticism. His quest is aided by a group of well-known British figures, blending curiosity with festive wonder.

Quietly charming and family-friendly, the film is best suited for relaxed viewing on Christmas Eve, offering warmth without excessive sentimentality.

Final Verdict

Not every new Christmas movie is destined to become a tradition, but several of this year’s releases manage to capture the seasonal spirit. Whether you prefer musical comedies, light romance, or family-friendly storytelling, there’s enough variety to fill a cosy December watchlist.