OTT Releases This Week August 4-10: Mayasabha, Arabia Kadali, Mickey 17, and Many More!

We have a brand-new lineup of fascinating OTT releases (documentaries, TV series, and films) coming to different streamers this week. This week marks the return of new episodes of Wednesday, the well-liked supernatural mystery comedy series on Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega. The list also includes the entertaining sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, which starred Robert Pattinson; the suspenseful espionage thriller Salakaar; the lighthearted comedy The Pickup, which starred Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson; and the captivating political drama Mayasabha, which focused on the unstable political climate of Andhra Pradesh in the mid-1990s. Everyone can find something to binge on this week, regardless of whether they're looking for something exhilarating, heartwarming, or intense.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 on Netflix: August 6

Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) returns to the gothic halls of Nevermore Academy in the latest season of Netflix's hit supernatural mystery comedy series, where she is confronted with a new mystery. Will she be able to navigate her friends and old enemies while facing this new challenge? With Pugsley now enrolled at Nevermore and Morticia taking on a philanthropic role at the school, Wednesday finds herself in a difficult predicament amidst all the drama.

Mayasabha on Sony LIV: August 6

Mayasabha tells the tale of two friends who became political rivals, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, whose rivalry influenced the politics of the state. The web series is set in the unstable political climate of Andhra Pradesh in the middle of the 1990s. Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao will play the main characters in the next Telugu political series. Sony LIV is now broadcasting Mayasabha.

The Pickup on Prime Video:

When two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell and Travis (played by Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, respectively), are ambushed by vicious thugs, a routine cash pickup takes an unexpected turn. As mayhem breaks out, the two must navigate through danger.

Platonic Season 2: Apple TV+

This week, fresh episodes of the comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne will be available on Apple TV+. It explores the lives of two long-lost closest friends who reunite as they reach middle age. But when their bond humorously upends their lives, things take a surprising turn.

Arabia Kadali on Prime Video:

The story of the Telugu survival drama centers on a group of fishermen from a far-flung Andhra Pradesh hamlet who unintentionally enter international waters and end up incarcerated abroad. They quickly develop new relationships and battle terrible enemies while fighting for their lives. Can they make it back home? Satya Dev and Anandhi are the main stars of the upcoming series.

Love Hurts - JioHotstar

When his former partner, whom he left for dead, reappears, Marvin, a hitman-turned-realtor, is dragged back into the world of crime. When his brother, a crime leader, is now after him, things become more difficult, and Marvin is forced to face his past decisions. Ke Huy Quan is the main character in the action-packed film.

Salakaar - JioHotstar

Based on actual events, Salakaar narrates the story of Adhir, a distinguished spymaster, who must deal with the fallout from a previous mission he completed that stopped a possible nuclear exchange planned by Pakistan. As old foes reappear, Adhir finds himself caught between personal struggles and national duty. Surya Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Mouni Roy, and Naveen Kasturia are all in the high-stakes drama.

Others include SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, an uncensored documentary series that reviews the 2024 SEC season, focusing on the best players and coaches in college football. It will be available to stream on Netflix.

Also, there is a gripping documentary titled Stolen: Heist of the Century that focuses on the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, where a gang of expert thieves executed one of the biggest heists in history. The documentary clarifies the riddle surrounding the group's ability to carry out the ostensibly impossible diamond robbery.

