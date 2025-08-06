Thursday Fast Guide: Dos, Don’ts, and Worship Tips for Lord Vishnu Devotees

In Hindu tradition, each day of the week is linked to a specific deity, and Thursday is considered especially sacred as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasts on this day, worship Lord Vishnu, and even perform rituals for the banana tree, believing that sincere prayers help overcome challenges and bring peace and prosperity.

If you are planning to observe the Thursday fast (Guruvar Vrat) for the first time, here’s a detailed guide on what to eat, what to avoid, and the worship rituals to follow.

What to Eat During a Thursday Fast

Light & Simple Meals: Prefer fruits and cooling foods to stay hydrated and energised.

Dairy Products: Milk, curd, cheese, and butter help maintain strength and prevent fatigue.

Alternative Flours: Use buckwheat flour, water chestnut flour, arrowroot, rajgira, or sama rice instead of wheat.

Fruits: Oranges, papaya, grapes, watermelon, and musk melon are ideal choices.

Vegetables: Light options like sweet potato, carrot, cucumber, and tomato.

Dry Fruits: Almonds, cashews, walnuts, dates, and peanuts provide an energy boost.

Seasoning: Rock salt, cumin, whole spices, jaggery, dry mango powder, and red chilli can be used.

Cooking Oils: Groundnut oil, ghee, or sunflower oil.

What Not to Eat During the Fast

No Onion or Garlic: These are avoided as they are considered impure for fasting rituals.

Avoid Certain Grains: Do not consume wheat flour, gram flour, refined flour (maida), semolina, or regular rice.

Salt Restriction: Only rock salt (sendha namak) should be used instead of regular table salt.

No Caffeine or Fizzy Drinks: Skip tea, coffee, and soft drinks, especially during fruit-only fasts.

Strictly No Intoxicants: Alcohol, cigarettes, and any intoxicating substances are prohibited.

Worship Rituals to Follow