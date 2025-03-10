Moana 2 OTT Release on March 12 on Jio Hotstar

Moana 2, the sequel to the popular animated film Moana, is set to continue the adventure. It premiered on November 21, 2024, in Hawaii, and was released in the U.S. on November 27, 2024. The film received mixed reviews but is set for its OTT release on JioHotstar on March 12, 2025.

The movie is set in ancient Polynesia, where the island of Motunui is dying. Moana, the daughter of Chief Tui, has a strong bond with the ocean. She is chosen by the sea to restore the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess whose heart was stolen by the demigod Maui, causing darkness to spread across the islands. Despite her father’s warnings, Moana embarks on a dangerous journey across the ocean to save her people. The full story unfolds in the film.

The movie features Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, and other voices like Rose Matafeo, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Scherzinger. Moana 2 is set to captivate audiences with its adventure, music, and heartwarming tale.