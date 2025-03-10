Who is Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumored Girlfriend RJ Mahvash?

Indian cricketer Yuzhendra Chahal has made it to the headlines recently for his divorce from Instagram influencer Dhanashree Verma. Both Chahal and Dhanashree had requested privacy in the matter as they navigated the legal proceedings owing to their divorce. Amid this, Yuzvendra Chahal traveled to Dubai to watch the Champions Trophy final match between India and New Zealand.

India clinched their 2nd Champions Trophy final by beating New Zealand and just like crores of Indians, Chahal was also seen celebrating the team's win. However, he was not alone in his celebrations. A mystery girl was present beside the wrist spinner. The duo were having fun while watching the match. The cameraman was quick to spot the two and immediately, the clips had gone viral on the internet. Now, we know who the mystery girl behind Chahal is.

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen with Instagram fame RJ Mahvash. From her profile, she was a radio jocker turned film actress and she has a staggering 1.7 Million followers on her Instagram. She is also an influencer who creates content on social media and even does brand affiliations. Mahvash recently signed a web series by Yash Patnaik for Amazon Mini and this can catapult her popularity to a whole new stratosphere. Besides juggling between these projects, Mahvash is also a film producer.

The reports of Chahal dating Mahvash have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Earlier this year, RJ had denied these rumors, calling them baseless, and hoped that people wouldn't speculate on her personal life. But, after her Champions Trophy appearance with Chahal, it remains to be seen if Chahal and Mahvash would provide clarity on their relationship with fans.