Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Chiranjeevi’s Film?
After setting the box office on fire, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to entertain audiences on the digital platform. The big-budget entertainer, which released in cinemas on January 12, is scheduled to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 from February 11.
Backed by a reported budget of ₹200 crore, the film turned into a money-spinner, registering impressive collections and earning the tag of a blockbuster. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Venkatesh, and Sachin Khedekar, whose performances added depth to the narrative.
Chiranjeevi surprised fans by taking on a quirky role as a meek, henpecked husband, a sharp contrast to his recent action-heavy characters. While the film blends humour and emotion, critics noted that the over-the-top comic elements occasionally overshadow the character’s emotional core.
With its OTT release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is expected to find a strong second run among family audiences. The film will stream in multiple languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bangla, expanding its appeal nationwide.