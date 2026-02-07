February 7 School Holiday in India: State-Wise School Update

With February 7 falling on a weekend, many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed or operate as usual. The question has gained attention as Saturdays often come with varying school schedules across institutions.

Is February 7 a School Holiday?

February 7 has not been declared a school holiday anywhere in India. There are no national events, religious festivals, public holidays, or special occasions on this date that would lead to a countrywide or statewide closure of schools.

Official academic calendars issued by education departments do not list February 7 as a holiday, indicating that schools are expected to follow their normal working-day routine.

Saturday Effect: Why Some Schools May Not Open

Since February 7 falls on a Saturday, certain schools may remain shut due to their internal policies. This mainly applies to:

Schools that operate on a five-day week

Select private, international, or ICSE/CBSE schools

Institutions that officially observe alternate or complete Saturday holidays

It is important to note that these closures are institution-specific and not due to any government order.

State-Wise School Status on February 7

Here is an overview of the expected situation across major states:

Telangana: No official holiday; most schools will be open.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are likely to function normally.

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday announcement; regular classes expected.

Delhi: Schools will follow their usual Saturday schedule.

Karnataka: No statewide school closure declared.

Kerala: Schools are scheduled to operate as usual.

Tamil Nadu: February 7 is not marked as a school holiday.

Other States: Most states across India will observe a normal school day.

Any decision to close schools would be taken at the individual school level.

Important Information for Parents and Students

Schools should be considered open unless officially notified otherwise.

Exams, assessments, and academic activities will continue as planned.

Parents and students are advised to check school circulars or messages for confirmation of Saturday timings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, February 7 is not a school holiday in India. While a limited number of schools may remain closed because it is a Saturday, the majority of educational institutions across states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others are expected to function normally.

Students should attend school as scheduled unless their school has announced a specific holiday for the day.