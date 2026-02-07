Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, February 7?

If you’re wondering whether banks are functioning today, Saturday, February 7, there’s good news for customers planning branch visits. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday framework, not every Saturday is a bank holiday.

Indian banks remain shut only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, in addition to Sundays. Since February 7 is the first Saturday, banks across India are operational today.

Customers can visit their nearest bank branch to access services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related work, loan inquiries, and customer support during standard business hours.

Saturday Banking Timings

Government-owned banks typically operate between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm

Private banks may function from 9:30 am to around 3:00–3:30 pm

While timings may vary slightly from bank to bank, most essential services are available.

Online Banking Remains Available Daily

Even on official bank holidays, customers can rely on digital platforms. Services like UPI payments, ATM withdrawals, online transfers, mobile apps, and internet banking remain active throughout the week, including weekends and holidays.

Key Bank Holidays Ahead

Looking ahead, February 14 (second Saturday) will be a nationwide bank holiday. Toward the end of the month, regional closures include Losar in Sikkim (Feb 18), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra (Feb 19), and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh (Feb 20).

To avoid inconvenience, customers are encouraged to stay updated with RBI notifications and local holiday calendars.