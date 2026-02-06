Operation Padma Review: A Gritty Political Thriller That Works

Operation Padma, released in theatres on February 6, marks an ambitious attempt at blending political whistleblowing with private espionage. Produced by Ghattamaneni Aravind Babu, Raghava Mandalapu and Rambabu Mandalapu, and directed by Karthikeya V, the film positions itself as a serious investigative thriller rather than a routine action entertainer.

Plot Overview

The film is triggered by a political rupture. Nandi Kishore, once a trusted Home Minister, walks away from power after uncovering a deep-rooted scam in the Civil Supplies department. His resignation turns him into a public hero—and simultaneously paints a target on his back.

To eliminate the threat, a powerful unseen force hires Kuldeep, a methodical assassin with a spotless track record. Standing in his way is a private intelligence unit that operates outside the system. Led by Vasu, with key members Ramana, Padma (also known as Sudha), Rupa and Avantika, the group launches a covert counter-operation—Operation Padma. What unfolds is a tense pursuit driven by surveillance, deception and psychological mind games, as the hunters attempt to outthink a killer who thrives on control.

Performances & Craft

The film’s biggest asset is its character-driven approach. Ranadheer Beesu delivers a restrained yet menacing performance as Kuldeep, making the assassin feel calculating rather than theatrical. His calm detachment adds weight to the threat.

Among the investigative team, Raghupathi Reddy Gunda and Rajitha Sandy stand out, effectively conveying urgency and moral exhaustion. Notably, the female characters are written with confidence and agency—they are not ornamental, but integral to the mission’s success.

Action choreography by Akhil Nakirekanti avoids excess, favouring close-quarters combat that feels raw and physical. Cinematographers Kalyan Sami and Pavanmani use shadows, tight frames and surveillance-style visuals to sustain tension. Subhash Anand’s background score keeps the narrative on edge, while JK Frames’ editing tightens the second half considerably, stripping away distractions.

Director Karthikeya V shows control over a dense narrative, keeping the central conspiracy in focus even as multiple characters intersect.

What Works, What Doesn’t

Operation Padma functions best as an investigative procedural. The first half is deliberately paced and world-building heavy, occasionally weighed down by a romantic detour involving unresolved relationships. While this subplot adds emotional texture, it delays the film’s real momentum.

The second half is where the film sharpens. Once the narrative commits fully to the central conflict, it becomes a tense duel of ideologies—an assassin who has never failed versus investigators who value mission over survival. This clash of mindsets gives the film its psychological depth and elevates it beyond surface-level action.

However, the film’s ambition slightly outpaces its execution. A tighter first half and deeper exploration of the political fallout could have strengthened the impact.

Verdict

Operation Padma is a sincere, thoughtfully mounted thriller that prioritises investigation over spectacle. Its political backdrop grounds the story, while its action is measured rather than flamboyant. Though uneven in pacing, the film rewards patience with a focused and engaging second half.

Rating: 2.5/5