Jagan To Expose Chandrababu's Jungle Raj at National Level

Former AP Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared that the party will pursue every constitutional and legal forum—including the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)—to expose what he described as the “jungle raj” prevailing under the TDP-led coalition government and to bust the “deliberate falsehoods” being spread in the Tirupati laddu controversy.

Speaking to the media after meeting YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his family, and after personally witnessing the large-scale vandalism and arson at Ramesh’s residence allegedly carried out by TDP mobs, Jagan said the truth had already been established by a court-monitored CBI investigation. He pointed out that the CBI’s charge sheet categorically stated that no animal fat was found in the ghee used for the Tirupati laddu, directly contradicting the claims propagated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The charge sheet, backed by reports from two Central government laboratories, does not name a single YSRCP leader and clearly records that four tankers—rejected by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams during Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure—had returned from another private company. “The CBI report is clear, factual and binding. The truth will prevail,” Jagan asserted.

He dismissed the one-man commission appointed by Chandrababu Naidu as a political smokescreen, saying it was meant solely to divert attention from the CBI’s findings. “It is an eyewash that will not stand any legal or public scrutiny,” he said, adding that the coalition government was attempting to undermine a court-supervised investigation because the facts exposed its propaganda.

Jagan alleged that a standardised template of violence was being used against YSRCP leaders who questioned the government. “Whether it is Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh or others, the pattern is identical. TDP mobs operate in tandem with the police,” he charged. He said petrol bombs and acid bottles were hurled at Jogi Ramesh’s house when his elderly father was alone inside, calling it a barbaric act that reflected complete collapse of law and order.

He further alleged that similar attacks were carried out on the homes of YSRCP leaders Vidadala Rajini, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others, solely because the party sought to expose the falsehoods of Chandrababu Naidu. “When we challenged his lies, jungle raj responded in the form of organised violence,” Jagan said.

Highlighting what he called systematic political vendetta, Jagan said the government had foisted 24 cases against Jogi Ramesh, including the spurious liquor case in which a defeated TDP candidate was involved. “When Ramesh’s son became active in politics, seven more cases were slapped on him. Even his wife was not spared. This speaks volumes about the lawlessness in the state,” he said.

Accusing Chandrababu Naidu of exploiting faith for political mileage, Jagan said the Chief Minister, along with his son Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, had been dragging God into politics for selfish ends. He alleged that close associates of senior TDP leaders, including the Home Minister, were directly involved in the attacks and that there was strong evidence to prove their role.

“Civil society is hanging its head in shame at what is happening in Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan said, accusing the ruling dispensation of trying to discredit the CBI report instead of apologising for spreading lies about a sacred religious issue. He also pointed out that massive posters and cutouts were put up by the TDP to demean political opponents, further poisoning public discourse.

Referring to temple visits by YSRCP leaders, Jagan said the attacks were carried out merely because they performed pujas seeking divine intervention so that “good sense would prevail upon Chandrababu Naidu.”

Reiterating his resolve, Jagan said the party would continue to fight the government on all available platforms. “Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. Every leader, cadre and official involved in these attacks will be brought to book. All days will not remain the same. We are the future,” he asserted.