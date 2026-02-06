Video: Jagan’s Visit Turns Ibrahimpatnam into a Sea of People as Public Anger Over ‘Jungle Raj’ Grows

Ibrahimpatanam witnessed an unprecedented public outpouring on Friday (February 4) with the arrival of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as people from across the region united in protest against what they described as “Jungle Raj” under the present dispensation.

From Tadepalli to Ibrahimpatanam — a distance of about 35 kilometres — Jagan’s journey took nearly five-and-a-half hours, as massive crowds gathered at every stop, showering him with affection and solidarity. The overwhelming public response led to significant delays, with people lining the roads, raising slogans and expressing deep resentment against the government.

YSRCP cadre and supporters marched in large numbers to express solidarity with party leader Jogi Ramesh, whose residence was allegedly attacked with petrol bombs by Telugu Desam Party goons. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, further fuelling public anger against what protesters termed a climate of lawlessness.

Slogans against “Red Book politics” reverberated through the streets as people took to the roads, accusing the ruling establishment of intimidation, vendetta politics and systematic erosion of democratic values. Protesters alleged that dissent was being silenced through fear, violence and political persecution.

The spontaneous mobilisation reflected a groundswell of anger against the government, with citizens asserting that they would not tolerate attacks on political opponents or the descent into a culture of violence. Many said the massive turnout itself was a clear message that people are united and determined to resist “Jungle Raj”.

Jagan’s visit, marked by continuous public interaction and emotional scenes, turned Ibrahimpatanam into the epicentre of political resistance, underlining the growing public discontent and the rising intensity of opposition on the ground.