January 7–11 OTT Releases: New Films, Web Series & TV Shows Streaming Now

The first full week of January arrives with a vibrant mix of OTT releases across genres and languages. Streaming platforms are kickstarting 2026 with a variety of titles ranging from intense thrillers and warm romances to gripping historical dramas and high-energy action. Whether you enjoy Hollywood spy sagas, Indian sequels, Korean thrillers, or sports dramas, this week’s digital entertainment slate has something for every mood.

Here’s a refreshed guide to the major OTT titles arriving between January 5 and January 11.

Weapons — January 8 (JioHotstar)

Zach Cregger’s chilling mystery drama opens the week with a haunting storyline — 17 students from one class disappear mysteriously on the same night. The film leans into psychological dread rather than traditional horror, exploring how fear quietly spreads through a close-knit town.

His & Hers — January 8 (Netflix)

Based on Alice Feeney’s popular novel, this limited thriller series follows a divorced detective and her ex-husband — a journalist confronting personal troubles — who unexpectedly end up investigating the same murder case. Betrayals, hidden motives, and mind games shape this gripping adaptation.

De De Pyaar De 2 — January 9 (Netflix)

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return for the sequel to the much-loved rom-com. This time, the story dives into cultural differences and family dynamics as Ashish attempts to impress Ayesha’s progressive Punjabi family. Expect comedy, chaos, and emotional moments.

People We Meet on Vacation — January 9 (Netflix)

Inspired by Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this film explores whether best friends can transition into lovers. With humour, chemistry, and heartfelt reflections, this feel-good romance promises a breezy watch.

Alpha Males Season 4 — January 9 (Netflix)

The Spanish dramedy returns with more awkward humour as four middle-aged men attempt to adapt to rapidly changing social norms. Topics like parenting challenges, modern masculinity, and the influence of AI spark the season’s comedic conflicts.

Balti — January 9 (Amazon Prime Video)

This bilingual Malayalam–Tamil sports drama revolves around four top-level kabaddi players whose brotherhood is tested by harsh rivalries and personal struggles. The film dives deep into ambition, loyalty, and the cost of competitive sports.

A Thousand Blows Season 2 — January 9 (JioHotstar)

The gritty London-set historical drama returns, plunging viewers back into the dangerous world of bare-knuckle boxing. Mary Carr reunites her all-female crime syndicate as new enemies rise and old alliances shift.

The Pitt Season 2 — January 9 (JioHotstar)

The medical drama unfolds during a demanding Fourth of July weekend. Hospital staff navigate life-threatening emergencies, emotional breakdowns, and personal dilemmas, keeping the intensity high throughout the season.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 — January 9 (SonyLIV)

This season explores India’s early post-independence years. The series looks beyond the freedom struggle, highlighting administrative conflicts, social unrest, and the complexities of rebuilding a nation after 1947.

Mask — January 9 (ZEE5)

This Tamil action thriller revolves around a morally grey private investigator who becomes tangled in a dangerous heist orchestrated by a masked group. With twists, betrayals, and fast-paced action, the film offers a high-adrenaline ride.

The Night Manager Season 2 — January 11 (Prime Video)

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine in the much-anticipated continuation of the iconic spy thriller. This season sees Pine pulled back into the world of espionage as he infiltrates an arms trafficking network. Stylish, gripping, and dramatic — a must-watch for thriller fans.

Taxi Driver 3 — Ongoing Episodes (Various Platforms)

New episodes of the Korean action series continue to air until January 10. The show follows a vigilante taxi service that helps victims seek justice. With the finale nearing, this is the perfect time to dive into its mix of action, emotion, and revenge.

More Korean Dramas Streaming This Week (Jan 5–11)

K-drama fans have a packed week ahead. Along with Taxi Driver 3, multiple titles are streaming across platforms, including:

Spring Fever (Prime Video) – rom-com

Pro Bono – legal drama

Surely Tomorrow – mystery

I Dol I – youth drama

A Graceful Liar – thriller

No Tail to Tell – emotional drama

Positively Yours – romance

These new and ongoing shows offer a variety of genres for binge-watchers.

Bonus Release: Tron: Ares — January 7 (Disney+)

The third film in the iconic sci-fi franchise has made its way to Disney+. Ares transports viewers back into the digital world with high-tech visuals and action-packed sequences. If you missed the theatrical run, now is the perfect time to catch it.

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