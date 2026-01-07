Kerala Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Showers From Friday, Yellow Alert in Two Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across Kerala from Friday, driven by a cyclonic circulation forming near the equatorial region over the Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, where isolated heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected.

Under the influence of this weather system, southern Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavier rainfall, with conditions changing further as the circulation moves toward Sri Lanka by Friday. In Kerala, the IMD has indicated that central and southern districts are expected to see comparatively higher rainfall.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen. On January 9, strong winds ranging from 35–45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are likely to prevail, accompanied by rough sea conditions. The warning covers the southwest Bay of Bengal, west-central Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the Kanyakumari region.

The department has urged coastal communities and fishermen to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest forecasts.