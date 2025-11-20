The Family Man 3 OTT: At What Time Does Prime Video Stream?

The much awaited third season of The Family Man will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 21 November 2025. All episodes will begin streaming at exactly 12.00 AM IST, allowing viewers across India to start watching the moment the date changes.

The new season brings back Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and continues the blend of action, intelligence operations and family drama that made the series a nationwide favourite. With fresh threats and a bigger storyline, the show is expected to draw massive viewership during its opening weekend.

To watch the season, viewers only need an active Prime Video subscription. The new episodes are included with the service, so no additional payment is required. If you already have Prime, you can simply log in at midnight and begin streaming.

Fans who have been waiting for updates can mark their calendars for the midnight release as The Family Man 3 arrives for a full season binge.