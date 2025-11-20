Rashmika's The Girlfriend: OTT Date, Platform, and Digital Deal Details!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend is all set to arrive on OTT next month. After releasing in theatres on November 7, the film will now make its digital debut on Netflix, with the premiere expected on December 11. The streaming deal has reportedly been secured for a significant amount, reflecting strong demand for the film’s digital rights.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film follows the journey of a young woman trapped in a toxic relationship and her emotional struggle toward breaking free. Rashmika plays the lead role, supported by performances from Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel. The film blends romance and drama with a focus on self discovery and personal strength.

Although the theatrical response was modest, the upcoming OTT release is expected to draw a larger audience. Rashmika’s growing national popularity and the film’s intimate storyline make it a promising watch for home viewers. The digital launch is also likely to help the movie reach viewers who missed it during its time in cinemas.

With its fresh theme and strong emotional core, The Girlfriend is set to find new traction when it begins streaming. Viewers can mark December 11 on their calendars and add the film to their Netflix watchlist.