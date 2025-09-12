Do You Wanna Partner OTT Review: Tamannah and Diana Penty Struggle to Lift This Uneven Show!

Do You Wanna Partner is a Hindi language comedy drama series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released on 12 September 2025, the show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment under Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, and directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha. Written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, the series attempts to blend female friendship with startup hustle in India’s growing craft beer industry.

At the heart of the story are Shikha and Anahita, played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty. Shikha is driven by legacy and ambition, while Anahita brings calm intelligence and emotional steadiness. Their chemistry feels authentic and gives the narrative a relatable core. Supporting them are Jaaved Jaaferi as a quirky brand face, Neeraj Kabi as a ruthless industry mogul, Shweta Tiwari in a commanding cameo, and Nakuul Mehta, Rannvijay Singha and Sufi Motiwala in smaller but effective roles.

Do You Wanna Partner Series Review- Tamannah and Diana Brew a Shallow Beer!

The initial episodes carry an energy that is engaging. Startup struggles, branding dilemmas and moments of female solidarity are portrayed with freshness. The slick production, colorful visuals and breezy soundtrack create an inviting surface.

However, as the series progresses, the storytelling begins to lose its edge. Episodes stretch beyond their need, with filler subplots that dilute the central narrative. The writing often slips into cliché, relying on predictable conflicts and simplistic resolutions. While Tamannaah and Diana hold their ground, some supporting performances feel underused or one dimensional. Even the witty dialogue loses steam after the midway point, leaving viewers waiting for sharper exchanges.

The balance between humor and drama also wavers. At times the tone is uneven, jumping from emotional intensity to slapstick comedy without much coherence. By the final episodes, the promise of a layered look at women leading a startup feels compromised, replaced instead by rushed resolutions.

In the end, Do You Wanna Partner works in parts but struggles to sustain momentum. The charm of its leads and the novelty of its premise are not enough to cover uneven execution. It is a series worth sampling but not one that fully lives up to its potential.