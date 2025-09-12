Paradha OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anupama Parameswaran's Female-Centric Drama?

Paradha, directed by Praveen Kandregula, released in theatres on 22 August with the promise of highlighting female friendships. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Dharshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in key roles, the film struggled to make an impact and was declared a flop within its short theatrical run.

In an unusual move, the movie has already dropped on Amazon Prime Video, only two weeks after its release. Normally, films enjoy a longer stay in theatres before moving to digital platforms, but Paradha’s quick arrival on OTT underlines its poor box office performance and lack of audience buzz.

The story set out to explore the dynamics of women’s relationships, mixing light moments with emotional drama. However, critics and audiences felt the film faltered in execution. The screenplay was seen as weak, the pacing uneven, and the emotional depth largely missing. Despite a strong cast, the chemistry among the leads did not resonate, leaving the central theme underwhelming.

Performances from Anupama Parameswaran and Dharshana Rajendran were appreciated in parts, but the overall narrative was unable to carry their efforts. Negative reviews right from the first day of release meant the film had little chance of recovering at the box office.

With its early streaming release, Paradha may hope to reach a digital audience who skipped it in theatres. With a compelling narrative, let’s hope that Paradha finds love with streaming audiences at least.