Materialists OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dakota Johnson's Sweet Love Triangle?

The much-awaited film Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is now available to stream in India. Directed and written by Celine Song, the romantic drama dropped today, September 13, 2025, on Netflix India, following its successful theatrical run. Previously, it was available only on rental platforms like Prime Video Store, but it now comes as part of Netflix subscription, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Materialists is a smart, emotionally layered film set in New York City’s high-pressure dating world. Dakota Johnson plays Lucy Mason, a former actress turned matchmaker, who excels at pairing others romantically while guarding her personal life. When she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans), now a struggling actor and cater-waiter, and also meets Harry Castillo (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy financier, Lucy is forced to confront her own beliefs about love, wealth, and happiness.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Louisa Jacobson, Dasha Nekrasova, Eddie Cahill, Sawyer Spielberg, and Joseph Lee in supporting roles. The production was handled by Killer Films and 2AM, with notable producers David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and Celine Song herself.

On the technical side, Shabier Kirchner served as the cinematographer, bringing New York’s romantic yet complex visual palette to life. Keith Fraase handled editing, while the musical score was composed by Daniel Pemberton, adding emotional resonance. The soundtrack includes standout tracks like “My Baby (Got Nothing at All)” by Julie Ruin’s Japanese Breakfast and songs from Baby Rose.

The film premiered theatrically in the United States on June 13, 2025, under A24, and saw a global release through Sony Pictures Releasing International a few months later. It received positive reviews for its nuanced take on modern romance, strong performances, and thoughtful direction.

If you missed Materialists in theaters or felt renting wasn’t worth it, now is the perfect time to experience Celine Song’s compelling exploration of love, ambition, and choices, all available with your Netflix subscription.