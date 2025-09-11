Coolie OTT Release: No Buzz For Rajinikanth Film on Streaming?

Rajinikanth’s latest outing Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But unlike most superstar releases, the OTT debut has been a quiet one with very little buzz around it.

The film had created massive anticipation ahead of release, but box office performance did not live up to expectations. While Coolie collected well in its opening days, it soon lost steam and fell short of the big numbers usually associated with a Rajinikanth film. Reviews added to the mixed response, with some praising Lokesh Kanagaraj’s daring approach while others felt the film lacked the energy of a typical Rajini entertainer.

Fans are also taking note of how quickly the film has arrived on streaming. South Indian films generally follow a four week theatrical window before landing on Prime Video, and Coolie has followed the same timeline. Even so, viewers are surprised to see such a big star film already available online while it continues to run in cinemas.

What has also stood out is the silence around the release. Major OTT debuts often come with loud promotions, but Coolie slipped into Prime Video without much hype. For fans, it adds another layer to the already polarizing journey of the film, from huge expectations to a muted theatrical run and now a low key digital release.