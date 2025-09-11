Mid-Term Holidays for Schools Starting from September 20

State syllabus as well as central syllabus (CBSE) schools' mid-term holidays have been planned to commence from September 20, 2025, as a festive break for students.

State Syllabus Schools Holiday Schedule

For state curriculum schools, the Department of School Education and Literacy has communicated that government, aided, and unaided schools will be on holiday from September 20 to October 6, 2025. Classes will resume on October 7. The holiday break gives students a chance to relax and rejuvenate before resuming the academic year.

CBSE Schools in Dakshina Kannada District

While in the Dakshina Kannada district, the CBSE schools will have their mid-term holiday from September 20 to October 2, and classes will begin on October 3, the holiday period in each CBSE school can differ depending on their internal administrative choices. Some of the schools could shift the timing of the break, particularly if they have longer holidays during Deepavali or Christmas, leaving the Dasara break shorter.

Special Classes Over the Holiday Season

In the interest of the impending SSLC and improvement exams, some schools will also organize special classes over the Dasara holidays for certain grades. These classes will be well thought out to avoid overloading students or parents. Schools will try to find a middle path between offering extra help for studying and giving students their well-deserved vacation time.

A Well-Deserved Vacation for Students

In total, the Dasara holidays will provide students with an opportunity to unwind and spend time with their families, while exam aspirants can take advantage of dedicated academic sessions. Schools are making efforts to provide this holiday season with both enriching and rejuvenating experiences for students.

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