TGBIE Extends Admission Last Date, Correction Window Open Till September 12

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued an extension for admissions and corrections for students joining Class 11 and Class 12 in junior and composite colleges. The period for correction will now be from September 11, 2025, to September 12, 2025. Private colleges must pay a fee for late admissions and corrections, but government and aided colleges are exempted from paying the charges. Only affiliated colleges can do admissions.

Extended Admission Window for 2025–26

The TGBIE has given extra time to students applying for admission to junior colleges and composite degree colleges providing two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams. The extension further provides colleges with the opportunity to rectify mistakes in student admission data for the academic year 2025–26.

Details of the Correction Window

As per the official announcement, government, private, and aided colleges had resumed on June 2, 2025. Nevertheless, several students, parents, and principals of colleges had sought additional time to finalize the admission process. Acting on this, the board has reopened the correction window for admissions for two days, September 11 and 12, 2025.

Private colleges will have to pay Rs. 500 for each delayed entry.

Government and aided colleges need not pay any penalty.

During this period, colleges may also modify student admission information on the official site:

Private colleges: Rs. 200 per modification.

Government and aided colleges: Free of cost.

The board has highlighted that college principals should make sure all details regarding enrollment are proper, as no changes will be accepted once the deadline elapses. Disobedience with regulations could lead to punishment or college affiliation being withdrawn.

Vital Reminder for Students and Parents

The admissions are applicable only for colleges under TGBIE. The entire list of colleges that are eligible can be viewed on the official websites: acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The list should be viewed by students and parents with care before finalizing their admission.

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