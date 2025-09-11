September 11, 2025 School Assembly News: Top National and International Headlines

For today's school assembly on September 11, 2025, here are the most significant updates from all over India and the world. Stay updated with the latest national, international, education, and sports news headlines.

National News

India to have its first jet engine: French aerospace giant Safran has joined hands with DRDO to create India's first indigenous jet engine, a landmark achievement for India's defense industry.

Kerala High Court order: The Kerala HC ordered gold-plated sheets to be returned to the Sabarimala Temple, giving back precious assets to the shrine.

Jagan Reddy's opposition: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has opposed the establishment of medical colleges through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

International News

Attack during Utah college event: Charlie Kirk, a close friend of the former US President Donald Trump, was shot at a public event in Utah. The suspect is still on the run.

Indian mother in South Korea: An Indian woman was given around ₹1.26 lakh as 'congratulatory aid' for giving birth in South Korea, with a video of the scene shocking many Indians online.

Nepal political unrest: The Nepalese military has been pulled back and curfew enforced as the nation searches for a new chief after political unrest.

Education News

Africa school meals: The World Food Programme declared that the school meal programs are now providing 20 million more children in Africa with meals.

India-UAE education dialogue: Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan discussed opening additional Indian curriculum schools in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Education Department officials.

Teachers protest immigration crackdown: US teachers have sued over Trump's immigration policy, with students allegedly afraid to come to school.

Sports News

WNBA update: The Atlanta Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-72, moving into second spot in the WNBA standings.

India's record-breaking victory: Suryakumar Yadav and Team India created history as they powered a big win against Pakistan, crushing the UAE in the Asia Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav excels: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3 wickets in an over, leaving even Pakistani great Wasim Akram in awe, the latter cracking a joke that UAE was "like a school team."

Thought of the Day

"Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out."

Also read: New York State School Holidays 2025: Important Dates