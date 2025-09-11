New York State School Holidays 2025: Important Dates

As the new academic year begins, students and parents in New York State are eagerly awaiting the upcoming holidays. In 2025, New York State public schools will observe several holidays, including some new additions. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the important dates and holidays that will affect the academic calendar.

New Holidays in 2025

In a significant move, certain public schools in New York State will be observing two extra holidays this academic year, in addition to the traditional holidays. The new holidays include Thursday, October 2, 2025, in recognition of Yom Kippur, and Monday, October 20, 2025, to celebrate Diwali. On these days, schools will be closed, and students are advised to check their district's calendar for confirmation.

Columbus Day Controversy

The traditional Columbus Day holiday has been a subject of debate due to Christopher Columbus' historical actions. In response, many school districts in New York have opted to rebrand this day as Italian Heritage Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day. In 2025, this holiday will be observed on Monday, October 13, resulting in a statewide closure of public schools.

Importance of Checking School Calendars

Parents and students are encouraged to verify their school district's calendar to confirm the observance of these holidays. As school schedules can vary, staying informed will help ensure a smooth academic experience. It's essential to check the official school website or contact the school administration to get the most up-to-date information on holidays and breaks.

List of Holidays in 2025

Here's a list of holidays that will be observed in New York State public schools in 2025:

Yom Kippur: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day: Monday, October 13, 2025

Diwali: Monday, October 20, 2025

Staying Informed

To stay informed about school holidays and breaks, parents and students can:

Check the official school website

Contact the school administration

Look for updates on the school district's website

Follow local news and announcements

By staying informed and planning, students and parents can make the most of the academic year and enjoy the upcoming holidays.