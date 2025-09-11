Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility, Syllabus, Fees, and Important Dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the official notification for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. As per the schedule, the online application process will begin on September 11, 2025, and continue till September 19, 2025. Candidates can apply at the official website — bihar-stet.com.

Only candidates who qualify in STET will be eligible to appear for BPSC TRE-4, the fourth phase of teacher recruitment in Bihar. The STET 2025 exam will be conducted between October 4 and October 25, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 1, 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Maximum age: 37 years.

Relaxations: 3 years for women/BC/MBC, 5 years for SC/ST, and 10 years for Divyang candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Paper-1 (Secondary): Graduation with 50% marks + B.Ed., or Master’s degree + B.Ed., or Graduation/Master’s with 45% marks + B.Ed., or 4-year BA-B.Ed./B.Sc.-B.Ed.

Paper-2 (Higher Secondary): Master’s degree in subject + B.Ed./BA-B.Ed./B.Sc.-B.Ed., or Master’s + B.Ed. with 45% marks, or Master’s with 55% marks + 3-year B.Ed.

Bihar STET 2025: Syllabus

The test will follow the prescribed subject-wise syllabus for Paper-1 (Secondary) and Paper-2 (Higher Secondary). Successful candidates will receive a lifelong valid STET pass certificate.

Subjects for Paper-1: Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts, Special Education.

Subjects for Paper-2: Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Computer Science, Agriculture, Music.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS: ₹960 for one paper; ₹1140 for both papers.

SC/ST/PWD: ₹760 for one paper; ₹1140 for both papers.

For more details and to apply online, candidates can visit the official portal — bihar-stet.com