September 11, 2025 School Holidays in India: Tamil Nadu, J&K, Punjab and Kerala Updates

As the academic year goes on, students and parents are eagerly waiting for information about coming holidays. While some areas have reopened schools after recent floods and celebrations, others will be on holiday on September 11, 2025. Below is an overview of the latest updates on school holidays throughout India.

Tamil Nadu: A Day of Remembrance

In Tamil Nadu, schools in the Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts will remain shut on September 11, 2025, to mark the 68th death anniversary of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. District Collector K. Porkodi has declared this holiday, and schools in Paramakudi and nearby areas will be observing the day.

Jammu & Kashmir: Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Though September 11 is not going to be a holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, educational institutions will remain shut on September 12, 2025, due to Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi. The very important day will be celebrated with a lot of passion and zeal in the state.

Punjab: Back to Class After Floods

After a long shutdown because of severe flooding, the majority of the schools in Punjab have reopened. After a nearly 15-day closure, schools reopened, and students are eager to make up for lost time.

Kerala: Academic Routine Resumes

In Kerala, the Onam festival holidays were over on September 7, 2025. The schools have already opened, and students are currently occupied with preparing for year-end exams. There are no other holidays announced for September 11 in Kerala.

State-Wise School Holiday Update

Here's a quick look at the school holiday status for September 11, 2025:

Tamil Nadu: Closed in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts

Jammu & Kashmir: No holiday on September 11 (holiday on September 12 for Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi)

Punjab: Majority of schools have reopened after flood-related closures

Kerala: No holiday on September 11; schools opened after Onam celebrations

By being updated about these developments, students and parents can plan and make the best out of their academic year.

Also read: September 11, 2025 School Assembly News: Top National and International Headlines