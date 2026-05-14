Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

After a successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 is now preparing for its digital premiere. The action-packed film starring Ranveer Singh is expected to arrive on OTT under the new title Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha).

Streaming Platform Confirmed

The movie will reportedly stream on JioHotstar, which holds the official digital rights for the film. Although the makers have not yet officially announced the streaming date, discussions around the OTT release gained momentum after alleged screenshots of the title card surfaced online.

Expected OTT Release Date

According to media reports, the film is likely to start streaming from May 15 following the completion of its eight-week theatrical window. Reports suggest the movie could premiere at midnight on the platform.

However, the screenshots circulating on social media have not been independently verified.

Extended Version Likely on OTT

The OTT edition is expected to feature a longer cut compared to the theatrical release. Reports indicate that the digital version may have a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, hinting at additional scenes or an uncensored extended version for streaming audiences.

The movie is also expected to be available in HD and 4K quality with Dolby 5.1 audio support, aiming to provide an enhanced viewing experience for fans.

The possible release of an extended version has already generated excitement among viewers, especially fans of Ranveer Singh who missed watching the film in theatres.

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