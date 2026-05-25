Cousins and Kalyanams OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Actors Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof are set to share the screen once again in the upcoming Malayalam web series Cousins and Kalyanams. The duo, who became widely popular after their appearance in Oru Adaar Love, are reuniting for this family drama that promises a mix of entertainment, emotions and comedy.

The series is backed by directors Vishnu Chandran and Kannan Thamarakkulam, while filmmaker Omar Lulu is also associated with the project.

A Family Drama Centered Around Cousins and Weddings

Cousins and Kalyanams revolves around the lives of six cousins who remain closely bonded despite facing different challenges and stages in life. Their relationships evolve through several family gatherings, emotional situations and celebrations that shape the narrative.

The makers have described the show as a wholesome entertainer filled with fun moments, emotional depth and relatable family connections. The storyline focuses heavily on relationships within a large family setup, making it appealing for audiences who enjoy feel-good dramas.

Seven Weddings Drive the Story Forward

One of the major highlights of the series is its wedding-based narrative structure. The story unfolds through seven different weddings, each bringing unexpected twists, emotional revelations and changing dynamics among the characters.

As the celebrations continue, friendships become stronger, hidden emotions emerge and family bonds are tested. The show aims to blend humor with heartfelt storytelling, creating a balance between light entertainment and emotional drama.

Teaser Receives Positive Response Online

The teaser announcement sparked excitement among Malayalam entertainment fans, especially viewers eager to see Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof reunite after Oru Adaar Love.

At the same time, several viewers also used the comment section to request the return of another popular show on the platform. Some fans urged the streaming service to restore episodes of Etho Janma Kalpanayil, which they claimed were unavailable for streaming.

Streaming Date and Episode Details

The makers officially confirmed that Cousins and Kalyanams will premiere on JioHotstar from May 29. The web series will feature a total of 60 episodes, with four new episodes releasing every Friday.

The platform shared the teaser with a caption in Malayalam highlighting the different personalities of the cousins and the chaos that unfolds when they come together.

With a large ensemble cast, wedding celebrations and emotional family moments, Cousins and Kalyanams is expected to be a major addition to Malayalam OTT entertainment this season.