Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Tanuja and Kalyan To Share Prize Money 50-50?

As the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 reality show is progressing towards its grand finale, the talk regarding the winner is dominating social media platforms. It is strongly rumored that the finale might have decided the winner, and the competition might have narrowed down to two members only. As per the rumors doing the rounds on social media, the person might get the title while the prize money might be shared.

A significant aspect of this analysis is Emanuel, who is considered one of the most entertaining contestants of this season. Right from one of the initial episodes, Emanuel brought a level of entertainment through his comedy and innovativeness to keep audiences hooked when this season faced a problem in terms of ratings.

However, as the finale draws closer, fans seem to be feeling that Emanuel is no longer being showcased as one of the strong contenders for the title. This has become a source of complaint from most fans, who believe this is unfair considering his contribution towards the success they have experienced in the season.

To these questions and concerns were added memories of previous seasons where the results of the finale surprised fans. This has left fans questioning whether the votes determine who wins or whether the creators get to decide the results to help justify the story that unfolds.

Current focus: Tanuja and Kalyan

In the current season, the focus seems to be on Tanuja and Kalyan, who seem to meet the storyline criteria followed by this television series. Even though the narrative helps create anticipation, it seems to be raising some concerns regarding the level of

Whether or not such guesses are accurate, the fact is that it bring forward one pressing concern: the concern for trust. The truth is, *Bigg Boss Telugu 9* has provided entertainment, and hopefully, the finale is indicative of publicly expressed sentiments rather than something already strategically determined.

Also read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Winner: Nagarjuna Lifts Kalyan’s Hand - AI Photo Goes Viral