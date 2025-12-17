Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Winner: Nagarjuna Lifts Kalyan’s Hand - AI Photo Goes Viral

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 just around the corner, excitement among viewers has reached a peak. Hosted by popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show is set to conclude on December 21, 2025, and fans are already speculating about who will take home the coveted title.

Among all the finalists, Kalyan Padala appears to have captured the strongest public support. Even before the official announcement, his admirers have confidently begun celebrating him as the winner. Adding fuel to the buzz is an AI-generated image that has gone viral across social media platforms. The picture depicts Nagarjuna raising Kalyan’s hand in victory, with contestant Thanuja shown standing beside him as the runner-up.

The digitally created image has been widely shared, sparking discussions and debates online. Its rapid spread reflects Kalyan’s growing popularity and the strong fan base he has built throughout the season. Many viewers believe this overwhelming support could play a decisive role in the finale.

As the countdown to the final episode begins, audiences are eager to see whether these predictions will come true. Whether the viral image turns out to be prophetic or not, one thing is certain—the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises high drama, emotional moments, and a memorable conclusion for fans of the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Tanuja, Kalyan, Demon Pawan, Sanjana or Emanuel?