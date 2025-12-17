Shambhala on December 25: Aadi Saikumar’s Film Sees Strong Pre-Release Business Ahead of Christmas 2025 Release

Aadi Sai Kumar ventures into compelling new territory with Shambhala: A Mystical World, a supernatural thriller that has quickly grown into one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film has generated strong buzz across both trade circles and audiences.

Riding on this mounting hype, the film has clocked impressive pre-release business. Both theatrical and non-theatrical rights have been closed at lucrative prices, ensuring table profits for the producers even before release. Notably, the theatrical rights have been picked up by prominent distributors, underlining the industry’s confidence in the project.

Usha Pictures acquired the Andhra and Ceded rights, while Mythri Distributors secured the Nizam territory. The overseas rights were bagged by Moonshine Cinemas, and Kumar Bangalore Films picked up the Karnataka rights. With such strong backing, Shambhala is gearing up for a wide and impactful release across India and overseas markets.

Another major strength of the film is its well-planned promotional strategy. From visually arresting concept posters and intriguing glimpses to a gripping teaser and a well-received theatrical trailer, every update has heightened the mystery surrounding the film. Adding to the momentum, the recently released first single Naa Peru Shambhala, sung by Geetha Madhuri, has emerged as an instant chartbuster. The film’s music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik, promising a rich and layered narrative. The film with cinematography handled by Praveen K Bangari is all set to hit theatres on December 25.

Watch Shambhala Trailer Here