Sreeleela Targeted by AI Deepfake Images, After Keerthy Suresh

Artificial intelligence technology is now being used in many fields, but its growing misuse has become a serious concern, especially for people from the film industry. While AI has advantages, it has also created new problems for actors, often leaving them anxious and disturbed. After actresses like Keerthy Suresh faced similar issues earlier, actress Sreeleela has now shared her own experience publicly.

Sreeleela said she was deeply upset after seeing certain AI-generated visuals linked to her on social media. She admitted that although she usually ignores online negativity, this incident affected her on a personal level. The actress made an emotional appeal requesting people not to encourage or support such irresponsible use of technology.

She explained that technology is meant to make life easier, not to create confusion or harm. Due to her hectic shooting schedules, she is often unaware of many things happening online. However, when this issue was brought to her attention, she felt it was important to speak up. She thanked those who informed her and said that while she usually takes many things lightly, this situation crossed a line.

Sreeleela also revealed that she is not alone, as several of her fellow actors have gone through similar experiences. She urged the public to stand with artists and act responsibly while sharing content online. She further mentioned that the matter would now be handled by the concerned authorities.

Recently, some images created using AI technology and resembling Sreeleela were shared widely on social media. Many users mistook these visuals as real and circulated them further, which increased the problem. This forced the actress to address the issue and clarify the truth.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is currently busy with upcoming films such as Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Parashakthi. Even as she focuses on her career, she stressed the need for awareness and ethical responsibility in the digital age, especially when powerful technologies like AI are involved.

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