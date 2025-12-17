Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Tanuja, Kalyan, Demon Pawan, Sanjana or Emanuel?

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 heads into its much-anticipated grand finale, excitement among viewers has reached a fever pitch. With voting lines closing soon and the final episode just around the corner, discussions across social media, fan forums and trade circles suggest that contestant Tanuja has emerged as the strongest contender for the winner’s trophy.

Tanuja’s Consistent Journey Wins Audience Support

From the early weeks of the season, Tanuja has maintained a steady presence inside the house. Her ability to balance emotional intelligence with task performance has helped her build a loyal fan base. Viewers have often praised her calm approach during conflicts, clarity of thought, and consistency in gameplay — qualities that are now reflected in voting trends.

Unofficial polls and audience reactions indicate that Tanuja has managed to sustain strong momentum right until the finale week, placing her ahead of the competition in terms of public support.

Kalyan Seen as Strong Runner-Up

Close behind Tanuja is Kalyan, who is widely being tipped as the probable runner-up of Season 9. Known for his strategic gameplay and vocal presence in key house moments, Kalyan has delivered several standout performances in tasks and confrontations alike.

While his fan base remains robust, insiders suggest that he may fall just short of the top position, making him one of the most likely candidates for the second spot on the finale night.

Other Finalists Face Tough Competition

Contestants Demon Pawan, Sanjana and Emanuel have also made their mark this season, each carving out a distinct identity inside the house. However, compared to the strong public traction enjoyed by Tanuja and Kalyan, their chances appear slimmer as the finale approaches.

That said, Bigg Boss is known for surprises, and voting dynamics can shift until the very last moment.

Finale Night Awaits Official Verdict

With the grand finale set to crown the Season 9 champion, all eyes are now on the final results. While trends currently favour Tanuja for the title and Kalyan for the runner-up position, the official announcement will only be made during the finale episode.

Until then, fans continue to rally behind their favourites, ensuring a thrilling finish to yet another successful season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 to 8 Winners Full List Here