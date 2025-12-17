School Holiday Today, Dec 17, in Telangana Due to VRO Exam and Polling Duties

Schools across the country have seen a series of holidays in recent days, largely due to severe cold conditions and election-related activities. In Telangana as well, educational institutions were earlier closed during polling for Sarpanch elections. Continuing this trend, the Telangana government has announced a school holiday on December 17, despite the day not being listed as a public holiday or festival.

The holiday, however, is not applicable to all schools. Across Telangana, only selected schools will remain closed on December 17. The decision is linked to the Sarpanch election polling process, for which holidays were declared on December 16 and 17 in certain areas. Additionally, the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination is scheduled to be conducted across the state on December 17.

As part of the examination arrangements, schools that have been identified as VRO exam centres have been granted a holiday for the day. This measure is limited to Telangana and does not affect schools in other states.

There will be no school holiday on December 17 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, or Jammu & Kashmir. Schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, will also operate as usual.

Authorities have clarified that December 17 is not a public holiday. The holiday applies only to schools involved in polling duties or VRO examinations, while all other schools will continue with regular academic schedules.

Parents and students are advised to verify with their respective schools in advance to avoid confusion regarding closures.