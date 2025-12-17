Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Teaser Tomorrow, Dec 18 in Telugu, Hindi; Birthday Treat For Fans!

Adivi Sesh is gearing up for his next ambitious outing, Dacoit, after delivering a strong lineup of Pan-India hits. The film introduces Shaniel Deo as a director, with the story rooted in a dark, emotionally charged blend of romance and vengeance. Joining Sesh on this intense journey are Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Adivi Sesh celebrates his birthday today, and the team came up with a special poster on the occasion. They also announced to unveil the film’s teaser in both Telugu and Hindi tomorrow. While the Telugu teaser will be dropped in an event in Hyderabad, the Hindi trailer will be launched in Mumbai.

The teaser poster shows Adivi Sesh in a raw and powerful look. He is seen in handcuffs, holding a cigar, and giving a stern stare with intense eyes. The bruises on his face, along with his rugged beard, suggest a man shaped by violence and troubled by unfinished battles. The poster clearly sets Dacoit as a dark, intense, and emotion-driven film.

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap plays a crucial role as a cop. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit arrives in theaters across the globe on March 19, 2026, perfectly timed with Ugadi celebrations marking the Telugu New Year.