'Operation Black' to capture rogue elephant 'Karuppan' to resume soon

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The move to capture rogue elephant 'Karuppan' which has reportedly killed a few people and destroyed crops in large numbers will resume in a day or two, Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials said on Tuesday.

Forest Department officials told IANS that the move codenamed 'Operation Black' was kept in abeyance for some time due to the non-availability of Kumki elephants that are required to assist the officials to bring it to the 'kraal' or elephant enclosure.

Karuppan had destroyed crops as well as properties of people in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district.

The Forest Department had tried to capture the elephant twice after local people conducted protests due to the tusker creating difficulties to them. However even after tranquiliser was fired, the elephant escaped into the tiger reserves and was not to be found. A few days later, the elephant resurfaced but the Forest Department could not capture him as he was along with a herd and firing a tranquiliser dart without removing him from the herd was difficult.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department had suspended 'Operation Black' for a few days but is all set to resume within the next two days. Two kumki elephants, 'Bomman' and 'Sujay' will be brought to the Thalavadi area to assist in capturing the elephant.

Sources in the Forest Department at Madumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) told IANS that the team to be involved in capturing 'Karuppan' is finalised which includes veterinarians and other Forest Department officials.

