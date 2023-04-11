TN Women's Commission seeks action against Kalakshetra Foundation

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (SCW) has called for action against the Kalakshetra Foundation following complaints of sexual harassment from the students of the institution.

The recommendation was made by the SCW Chairperson, A.S. Kumari to the government. She had visited the foundation a few days earlier and had interacted with women students who had complained of sexual harassment by the faculty and guest teachers at the institution.

The girl students of the institution had also held day-long protests over the alleged sexual harassment they faced from some members of the faculty. Hari Padman, dancer, and an assistant professor of the Kalakshetra Foundation, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges of sexual harassment.

Kumari said that a criminal case should be filed against the repository artists Sreenath, Sai Krishnan and Sanjith Lal and a criminal investigation must be conducted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.