NEW DELHI: The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now take less than two hours to complete instead of three hours and the candidates will be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test, according to the Educational Testing Services (ETS).

ETS, which conducts TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), announced on Tuesday a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. The changes will be effective from July 26.



According to ETS, while the reading section will be shortened, the "independent writing task" will be replaced by the "writing for an academic discussion". All unscored questions will also be removed from the exam.

Test takers will see their official score release date upon completion of the test, in addition to receiving real-time notification of changes to their score status. The registration process has also been simplified and for the first time test prices will be available in Indian rupees.

We are thrilled to announce that starting July 2023, a range of #TOEFL iBT enhancements will be introduced as part of our ongoing efforts to provide test takers with the best possible experience. Learn more: https://t.co/nvCp9oun5t#FutureOfAssessment pic.twitter.com/qxlkXyYpuN — ETS (@ETSInsights) April 11, 2023

