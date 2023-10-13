No more ‘tareekh par tareekh’ in revenue cases: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) ‘Tareekh par tareekh’ will no longer be allowed in Uttar Pradesh when it comes to the settlement of disputes in revenue matters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong displeasure over delays in resolving revenue matters pertaining to the transfer of name, inheritance, family division, and measurement.

The chief minister said that the trend of ‘date after date’ in revenue matters cannot be accepted.

He warned of action against revenue personnel like accountants, revenue inspectors and added that divisionalcommissioners and district magistrate too would be held accountable as per the requirement.

His warning came in the wake of Deoria and Kaushambhi where property disputes led to bloodbath.

The chief minister was addressing district officials through video conferencing on Thursday evening when he expressed displeasure over delay in resolving issues.

Giving information about the applications received at Janata Darshan in recent days and releasing the performance report of the IGRS, the chief minister said that officers are deployed for the public and meeting the public and solving their problems should be their top priority.

“Officers/employees posted in the field who are not able to do this should leave the field posting immediately,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.