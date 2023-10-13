Revenue inspectors attacked by mining mafia in UP

Agra, Oct 13 (IANS) Two revenue inspectors were injured after a group of mining mafia attempted to run them over with JCB while they were investigating illegal soil mining at village Kusmania in Uttar Pardesh's Agra district, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident took place on Thursday when Tehsildar Pravesh Kumar and Naib Tehsildar Vipin Kumar Mishra along with other officials, went to village Kusmania following information that large-scale illegal soil mining was taking place in the area.

Revenue officials Pravesh Kumar and Vipin Kumar Mishra were investigating the matter when a JCB driven by some members of the mining mafia sped and tried to mow both the officials down.

The revenue inspectors escaped the attack but were injured in their attempt. The rest of the team officials took stock of the situation.

Thereafter the team laid siege and caught the accused JCB driver and the drivers of seven tractors involved in the illegal soil mining, said officials.

Both injured officials were sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the same.

